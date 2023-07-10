Final Fantasy 9 Remake Rumors Clarified

About two years ago, a massive list of unannounced games was accidentally leaked online by Nvidia's GeForce Now. At the time, Nvidia did a bit of damage control, stating that several of the games on the list were "speculative," though many of the titles have been confirmed in the years since. One of the games on that list was a remake of Final Fantasy IX, and rumors have been circulating about it ever since. A recent rumor suggested that the remake would be closer in scale to Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion, and was attributed to Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb. Grubb has now weighed-in, clarifying that he's said nothing of the sort.

"I haven't talked about FF9 in weeks, but these rumors keep bouncing back and forth between blogs and Twitter and YouTube as if I've said something new or different. I just said it's definitely real, which of course it is," Grubb wrote on Twitter.

Final Fantasy IX is often considered one of the best games in the series. Released on the original PlayStation back in 2000, the game quickly became a fan favorite. An animated adaptation was announced back in 2021, shortly before news of the supposed remake leaked online. It makes sense that Square Enix might plan a remake of Final Fantasy IX to release around the same time, just as PlayStation released a remake of The Last of Us prior to the debut of the HBO series. It's worth noting, however, that it's been more than a year since last we heard about the Final Fantasy IX animated series.

While Grubb seems to be pretty confident about the existence of the Final Fantasy IX remake, there's no telling what form it might take. It's possible that it could end up being a smaller project, similar to Crisis Core, or that it could be something on the scale of the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Until we get an announcement, fans will just have to speculate!

