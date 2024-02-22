Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review: A Perfect Sequel

Final Fantasy 7 has long been considered by fans as one of the greatest video games of all time, with good reason. Square Enix decided to release Final Fantasy 7 Remake in 2020, recreating the story of Cloud and his fellow members of Avalanche for new and old fans alike. With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the video game producers have done what many believed impossible by creating a sequel that ups the ante in more ways than we can count. If you loved the first entry in the new line of Final Fantasy 7 games, Rebirth multiplies everything that made the game a worthy remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth starts where the previous entry left off as Cloud, Barrett, Aerith, Tifa, and Red XIII continue their quest to find Sephiroth, stop Shinra, and save the world, in no particular order. Much like Remake, Rebirth follows the guard rails of the original PlayStation 1 game from Square Enix, while peppering in some big changes along the way. On their quest, Avalanche encounters new allies such as Vincent Valentine, Yuffie, Cid, and Cait Sith as they discover new lands and learn more about the background of their world and our heroes.

Final Fantasy Hijinks Meets The End of The World

Much like the Final Fantasy 7 Remake before it, Rebirth expertly weaves the original events of Final Fantasy 7 while injecting new characters and events that throw the fictional world on its ear. The world of this particular Final Fantasy blends serious world-threatening stakes with some of the most ridiculously funny sidequests and characters that could be experienced in a game such as this. Square Enix unapologetically injects this game with some of the most hysterical elements from the original PS1 game that helps push the entry to new heights. As a player, you might be fighting a deadly sea serpent in one instance, while only minutes later, hopping a ride on a dolphin, chasing down rampaging Moogles to open up a Moogle Shop, or finding yourself transformed into a frog to assist a gang of unruly children. Seeing these gut-busting moments with a next-gen graphics makeover is almost worth the price of admission alone.

There's simply so much to do in this world, that is far larger than what came before it as when Cloud and company leave MIdgar behind, the vast regions of this new overworld demand to be explored. In my playtime, I spent a good deal of time taking on side quests, collecting elements for my "Item Transfuser", taming wild chocobos, attempting to learn more from the Earth about familiar Summons, and more additional activities than I can count. The amount of options you have as a player is simply intimidating, but it never feels repetitive. Rebirth's world is your oyster and diving in feels like a treat each time you boot up the game.

A World Worth Exploring

The second that you find yourself leaving Midgar to explore the world at large, you will be intimidated by the sheer size and scale of what awaits you in the six staggering regions of Rebirth. The PlayStation 5 might have found its zenith with this new adventure of Cloud and the gang, as the graphics take what worked in Remake and amplify them time and time again. The world itself feels alive, as you will routinely notice that characters are having full conversations as you walk past them in populated city streets. When it comes to fast travel, I have never experienced any game that has faster loading times, creating a "blink and you'll miss it" scenario when you want to teleport your party to a nearby landmark.

In terms of other elements that have been added to this latest entry, Rebirth is fit to burst with new mechanics that increase players' variety in taking on this new world. While the combat stands toe-to-toe with Remake, the new game adds a system dubbed "Folios", that allows individual characters to perform tag-team moves in the heat of battle. These Folios in turn create a new leveling system with a "Sphere Grid" like upgrade layout, allowing players to tailor-make each party member depending on what attributes stick out the most for Final Fantasy enthusiasts. The Folios and their Synergy Attacks add a welcome new mechanic to the real-time battle instances, and having the option to summon giant beasts at your side remains an epic option in the heat of battle. It's a smooth combat system and allows players to tackle opponents in unique ways, seamlessly shifting between party members when the need arises.

Hop Aboard The Chocobo Express And Play Some Cards

Remake introduced a new character in Chadley, and Rebirth amplifies his presence thanks to asking players to perform a series of tasks that will unlock Materia, boost experience, enhance Summons, and hurl more than a few challenges at Cloud and Avalanche. Of course, players won't simply need to traverse the environment on foot, as Chocobos can be unlocked in each region. Chocobo traversal feels smooth and energetic, putting quite a bit of pep in your step if you're looking for a fast journey that allows you to take in the environment. Chocobos themselves are also able to smell out treasures, traverse the side of mountain rages, and even attack in a pinch to vary the beloved Final Fantasy figureheads.

On top of the many mechanics that have been added to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the game has added an additional entry not seen in the original PlayStation 1 title or Remake. Queen's Blood is a brand new card game that you can spend some serious hours on, creating a deck with monsters and characters from the world to take on challengers. In the same vein as Final Fantasy 7's Triple Triad and Final Fantasy 9's Tertra Master, the new mini-game offers fans plenty of challenges and rewards in diving into its system. The card game is a fun time-waster when you want to take a breather from fighting against Shinra and Sephiroth, as Queen's Blood can have quite a bit of complexity the more you dive in.

The game also adds a relationship system that amplifies the original Golden Saucer Date mechanic from the initial outing, but this time around, allowing players to have a must better grasp on which character they'll be riding the attractions with. Ultimately, this mechanic isn't as deep as it could have been, but it's a worthy window dressing in allowing players to have more control over this fun aspect of the game. Completing side quests or answering dialogue trees just the right way will increase your standing with a party member. The relationship management is a neat touch, but it's one that often falls to the wayside in the sheer sea of mechanics thrown your way.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth improves on nearly every aspect of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, pushing the PlayStation 5 to the limit and creating a jaw-dropping experience in the process. Improving on both the Remake and the original version of the game seemed like a nigh impossible task, but somehow, Square Enix was able to do just that. Clear your "2024 Game of The Year" lists, because Rebirth might just have it in the bag.

Rating: 5/5

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29th. A review code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.