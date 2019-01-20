New ‘Final Fantasy’ Cloud Strife Collectible Available for Pre-Order

Cloud Strife is a Final Fantasy darling so for anyone who is a fan of the iconic Square Enix RPG franchise, the latest collectible revealed is a perfectly addition to any collection out there.

Bring Arts is back at it once again with yet another amazing figure for fans to collect. According to the studio, “We have recreated the characteristics of Cloud’s face and the saturation of the colors on his clothing, based on Tetsuya Nomura’s illustration. The pauldron on his left shoulder and the armor on his hips are designed so that they won’t interfere with the range of motion, in order to allow for more dynamic posing action. Additionally, fine textural details are apparent on his cape and the bandages wrapped around his buster sword.”

This figure comes with swappable parts including his hands, the wing, and has several points of articulation to move him in numerous poses to fit any set up. The protagonist definitely looks incredible with the frayed clothing and his bandaged sword! Even better, he’s on sale for a nifty 10% off discount for those that pre-order now!

Interested in snagging one of these bad boys before they begin to ship out in July? You can get your pre-order in right here for $80.99. There is also an alternative version with a darker colour scheme that you can see here.

What other characters from the amazing Final Fantasy franchise would you like to see next get the collectibles treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

Need even more Final Fantasy in your life? Duh, of course you do! Check out our community hub right here for mods, cosplay and even more Final Fantasy news 24/7!