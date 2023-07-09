Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters' Success Could Lead to Other Square Enix Games Returning

Earlier this year, Square Enix released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The move came after years of fan requests, and demand for the physical versions far exceeded the number produced. Square Enix owns some of the most popular video games ever made, so naturally some are wondering if we could see other titles receive a similar treatment. During the company's 43rd Annual Shareholders' Meeting Q&A, the company was asked about just that, with one shareholder specifically noting that they "would like to play Xenogears."

"We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the Company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements," the company replied.

Unfortunately, that answer is pretty vague, but hopefully Square Enix truly is "considering" remastering and re-releasing more games from its back catalogue. Xenogears in particular would make a lot of sense, considering the success of Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles franchise. While the two aren't connected in any official sense, they were both created by Tetsuya Takahashi, and feature similar themes. Xenogears, Xenosaga, and Xenoblade Chronicles are all considered part of an overarching series as a result. Unlike those other games, Xenogears is wholly-owned by Square Enix, and a remaster or re-release would help give those new to the Xeno games a chance to see where it all began!

While Xenogears was specifically mentioned, there are still plenty of other options for Square Enix to explore. The company tends to put the majority of its focus towards Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, but there are several other classics that could benefit from new releases. We've seen remasters like Live a Live and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion over the last year, but it would be great to see games like Parasite Eve and Crono Trigger given similar treatments. For now, Square Enix fans are just going to have to be patient and see what the future holds!

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]