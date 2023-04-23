Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Fetching Absurd Prices on eBay

Fans spent years begging for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters to release on consoles, and the games finally came to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 earlier this week. Some lucky fans were able to get a physical release from Square Enix, but pre-orders were a complete disaster, and were made in extremely limited quantities. It should come as no surprise then that physical copies of the collection are currently fetching absurd prices on the secondary market, with auctions reaching more than $275. That's more than double what Square Enix charged (even after high shipping costs) but it seems fans are willing to pay it!

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters collection features the first six games in the series. For fans that have never had a chance to experience the earliest Final Fantasy games, this is the perfect opportunity, and players can purchase all six individually via the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. However, the appeal of having all six games on one cartridge or disc is very appealing for series fans. Square Enix has never previously offered a collection like this, and many of these games remain highly-regarded. This is certain to remain a collector's item down-the-line, and fans can hardly be blamed for wanting to have it in their own collection.

It's unclear exactly why Square Enix decided to make this collection so hard to come by. The Final Fantasy series is one of the biggest and most beloved in all of gaming, and titles like Final Fantasy VI are still considered some of the best in the franchise. It's possible the company could shift course and start to make more copies to meet the demand, but that doesn't help anyone in the meantime. Play-Asia is currently offering the Japanese version of the game on its website, which does include English options. Fans can always go that route, but if they don't want to wait for an import, they'll have to spend a lot more money in the meantime!

