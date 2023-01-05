Final Fantasy TCG's Dawn of Heroes Set Features FF VII, FF XIV, and More

The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game's next set will be Dawn of Heroes, and now Square Enix has revealed a sneak peek at the upcoming Summer 2023 Booster Pack set. Dawn of Heroes is currently scheduled to release on August 4th, 2023, and will include 130 normal cards and 158 premium cards, which will feature 26 full art cards, 1 special card, and 1 crystal card. This is the 20th set in the Opus series, and it will feature characters from Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy XIV among others. You can check out some of the new cards in the image below.

Characters like Noctis, and Yuffie are showcased in the first preview, and there will also be 3 Legacy Cards included in the set. Those include Kuja (11-090L), The Emperor (12-029L), and Neo Exdeath (12-110L). There will additionally be one Full Art Premium Foil of Final Fantasy XIV's Zenos (20-130L) included with each box as part of a Buy-a-Box promotion.

(Photo: Square Enix)

The Dawn of Heroes set will also feature a new Special rarity card, but that will be revealed at a later date. You can find the official description for Dawn of Heroes and more details on what's included below.

Legacy Cards / Special Card / Buy-a-Box Promo:

•3 Legacy Cards

Kuja [11-090L]

The Emperor [12-029L]

Neo Exdeath [12-110L]

•1 Special Card

[To be revealed later.]

•Buy-a-Box Promo

Zenos [20-130L]

(Photo: Square Enix)

New Art:

Toshiyuki Itahana, Original

Ryoma Ito, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ADVANCE

Yasuhisa Izumisawa, FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a King / FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES: My Life as a Darklord

Yukihiro Kajimoto, FINAL FANTASY IV

Isamu Kamikokuryo, FINAL FANTASY X

Toshitaka Matsuda, FINAL FANTASY IV / FINAL FANTASY VI

Fumio Minagawa, FINAL FANTASY VI

Miki Yamashita, DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY

Daigo Tsukada, FINAL FANTASY X

KINSHA creations co., ltd, FINAL FANTASY X

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game: Dawn of Heroes is set to hit stores on August 4th, 2023.

Are you excited for Dawn of Heroes? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!