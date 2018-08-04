Final Fantasy VII Remake Job Posting States It’s Remade as an Action Game

It seems like we have another Kingdom Hearts situation on our hands concerning the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake that’s on the way from Square Enix. We already knew that they were making massive changes to the core game with this remake with new scenes, new narrative directions, and tons more, but a recent job listing did offer some small insight into a broader tweak.

According to the most recent job posting for 3D Computer Graphics designers, the Final Fantasy VII remake team member will “carry the core of Final Fantasy VII Remake that is being remade as a action game.” Honestly though from the sneak peeks we’ve had in the past and the previously shown gameplay video shared, this association comes at no surprise. Though still very much an RPG experience with our favourite characters, everything revealed does point to a more action-filled focus. But there’s Sephiroth, so that alone make it worth being excited for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Essentially the remake is truly a remake in every sense of the word. Some titles have released in the past under the same moniker but really had very small changes to the overall nature. Final Fantasy VII will be bringing the core of the game over but completely revamped. It will be the perfect blend of revisiting an old favourite while also feeling like a brand new experience. Because of that, we’re super excited to see the project come to fruition, but we may be waiting a few more yet until that release date is revealed.

Luckily, Kingdom Hearts III is almost here with its set release date and Square Enix has mentioned in the past that working on both titles simultaneously was difficult. Now that the bulk of the work is done for our beloved Kingdom Hearts, they will be able to put much of their focus on Cloud and the gang.

We still don’t have a release date at this time, so we’ll take any scrap of knowledge that we can. Hopefully the team will be in a place this year to give us a time stamp, until then – we’ve just got to try to be patient.