Save $10 on Final Fantasy VII Remake Standard and Deluxe Editions

Yesterday, we were surprised to discover that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 4, which was just unveiled at E3, was available to pre-order at Walmart with a straight up $10 discount and free 2-day shipping. Today, we were doubly surprised to discover that the FF7 Remake Deluxe Edition has the same discount (price in cart).

Indeed, there are no store credits involved here – just a simple sale. Note that the December 31st ship date is just a placeholder – Final Fantasy 7 Remake drops on March 3, 2020. The Deluxe Edition includes the game, an artbook, a mini soundtrack, a Sephiroth Steelbook case, and Summon Materia DLC.

For more news, media, and information on the remake of role-playing game classic, be sure to take a quick gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, you can read more about Final Fantasy VII, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, Avalanche. Avalanche was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra’s elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?”

