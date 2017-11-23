Final Fantasy XII Remaster Pushes Past One Million, Gets Special PS4 Theme

This year has been a particularly good one for the Final Fantasy franchise, especially with the re-release of the PlayStation 2 classic Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for PlayStation 4. Fans have been enjoying the remaster, and it’s definitely showing in game sales.

Square Enix has reported that the game has managed to ship out over one million copies since its release, and while that’s not quite gang-busters like the business that Final Fantasy XV has drummed up, that’s still impressive considering it’s an older game.

The company decided to celebrate in a couple of ways. First off, it released a new remastered edition of the cinematic title trailer, featuring some lavish visuals that will get you in the mood to play the game. You’ll be able to find that below.

But that’s not all. Square Enix has also gifted the PlayStation universe with a new theme for Final Fantasy XII, put together by art director Hideo Minaba. It features the Eruyt Village, a location that fans of the game will certainly be familiar with.

You can download the theme now on the PlayStation Store. And relax, it’s free.

(via DualShockers)