Final Fantasy XV Director Discusses Future Content and Next Project

With DLC still on the way, Final Fantasy XV’s director recently spoke about the possibilities of starting on another project and providing even more content for the Final Fantasy game.

Expansions and continued updates are in no short supply for FFXV with each of Noctis’ main companions receiving a special DLC that focuses more on their story. Ignis is the last member to have his story told later this year, and between these DLCs, free updates have consistently added new content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The additional content and updates will inevitably end eventually, but director Hajime Tabata says that he might still have plans for telling more stories before they move on to another project. IGN asked Tabata if he was ready to take on a new project or if he has more to do with FFXV, a decision that’ll apparently depend on his goals and community feedback.

“That’s a very important question,” Tabata told IGN. “Episode Ignis does mark a certain milestone in development for the game. But from then, we really want to engage with the community and find out what the content is that they absolutely have to see, they really want to see in the game. If there is that call for it, these people really do want to see a certain piece of content realized and added to the game, I very much would like to try and see if we can make that reality.”

But whether the content ends with Episode Ignis or continues to explore more characters’ stories such as Luna or Ardyn, Tabata is prepared to look into making the transition to a new project.

“At the end of the year, I think we do have to have a drawing of the line and moving on to do the next project as well,” Tabata said. “Obviously we’re doing a lot of different things within the XV development team at the moment. But every single thing that we’re doing then really is something that we have to do to get the experience to move on to do our next project. So I think we will clearly be moving in that direction at the beginning of next year.”

For now, FFXV players still have Ignis’ DLC to look forward to later in the year in addition to additional future content.