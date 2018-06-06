Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition Now Available on Windows

For those that enjoyed the incredible vastness that Final Fantasy XV had offer, a new way to experience the wild arrived earlier this year and it’s perfect for those that like action as much as they like adorableness. The boy band of badasses first arrived on mobile devices back in February, and now they’re back and bigger (but not in size) than ever because this version of the popular RPG game is now available on Windows devices!

“Ride with your favourite band of brothers Noctis, Prompto, Ignis, and Gladio again in the form of an all-new mobile adventure which retells the story of Final Fantasy XV like never before using casual touch and controls optimized for mobile devices,” the first chapter of 10 is free. The game follows the main storyline with all of the characters that the original game had to offer. On mobile devices, the adventures with Noctis and the gang can be taken anywhere to play however and whenever you want.

“Purpose-built for mobile devices, this new title retells the beloved story of crown prince Noctis and his brothers-in-arms, Prompto, Ignis and Gladiolus, across ten thrilling episodes. All ten episodes are available now, with the first episode at no charge. Episodes 2 – 10 are available for purchase individually or as a bundle.

The game centers around Noctis, the crown prince of Lucis, who is set to wed Lady Lunafreya of Tenebrae as a symbol of promised peace between the nations of Lucis and Niflheim. Noctis, however, is unaware of the difficult journey ahead.”

The adorable art style is too cute to pass up, but is there not at the expense of a fantastic storyline. With so many areas to explore, characters to meet, and a kingdom to save – there are a lot of reasons to jump into the Pocket Edition and now you can because it is available for both iPhone and Android devices, as well as all Windows platforms such as laptops, PC, and Surface tablets!

What do you think about this adorable rendition of the open-world game? Which other famous franchises would you like see get the chibi treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, and feel free to nerd out with the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for all things found in cuteness!