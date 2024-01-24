First Diablo 4 Update for Season 3 Revealed, Patch Notes

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment kicked off Season 3 in its hit action RPG yesterday. The new season gives fans access to a whole new storyline to explore as well as all kinds of new rewards to earn. As is the case with most patches, there have been some kinks that Blizzard will need to work out over the course of the season, but there was one particularly glaring issue that was stopping players from progressing through the story. Fortunately, the Diablo 4 team was able to address this bug relatively quickly with a new hotfix that went live this afternoon.

The new hotfix is a short one, but that doesn't mean it's not important. Previously, players were running into a progression-blocking issue during the 'Drums of the Vault' quest. This meant players were locked out of completing the questline and could not earn some of the larger rewards from the season pass. Blizzard has now corrected that issue and players should have no trouble getting through the questline from a technical standpoint. The new hotfix also addressed a few performance issues, though Blizzard is keeping the specifics of those issues under wraps. Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the new Diablo 4 Season 3 hotfix.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Hotfix 1 Patch Notes

This hotfix is being rolled out currently and will be available to all players by early afternoon on January 24th PST

HOTFIX 1 – January 24, 2024 – 1.3.0

BUG FIXES

*Addressed an issue with the quest 'Drums of the Vault' that led to a progression blocker.

*Stability and performance updates

Diablo 4 Season 3 – What's Next?

This update is firmly focused fixing some of the underlying issues in Diablo 4 Season 3, but it's not the final update we'll be getting during this season. That isn't an assumption that Blizzard will need to fix more bugs. Instead, we already know that the team plans to add The Gauntlet sometime during this season of D4. The developers confirmed as much at the pre-season Campfire Chat where they detailed all of the new features coming to Diablo 4 in Season 3.

The Gauntlet was first teased back at BlizzCon last year. Blizzard says this will essentially be Diablo 4's version of the popular Challenge Rifts from Diablo 3. Players will be able to hop into crafted dungeons and try to race through them to climb up a leaderboard. Unlike Challenge Rifts, players will be able to take their unique characters into The Gauntlet, which means there will a different leaderboard for every class, as well as a breakdown for solo and hardcore players. Blizzard hasn't given us a firm release date, but that should be coming in the near future.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.