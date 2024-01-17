Diablo 4 Season of the Construct Gives Players More Room for Loot

Fans have been hoping that developer Blizzard Entertainment would announce new details about Diablo 4 Season 3 for a few weeks now. While it's taken some time to get there, the team has finally started to peel back the curtain on the Season of the Construct. This third season is filled with new content, even taking players on a new questline to uncover something sinister that Zoltun Kulle built under Kehjistan. That's just the tip of the iceberg though, as Blizzard has a ton of new features and items coming to Diablo 4 when Season 3 launches later this month.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Features

A new threat whirs to life in the depths of Sanctuary.



Season of the Construct comes to #DiabloIV on January 23rd. pic.twitter.com/VYWXhQNJEZ — Diablo (@Diablo) January 16, 2024

Longtime Diablo fans will remember Kulle from Diablo 3. In that game, he created the Black Soulstone, which was used to capture the souls of the Great Evils until Diablo used it to become the only Prime Evil. He wasn't in the mainline Diablo 4 storyline, so seeing him pop up here is a fun nod back to D3.

One of the benefits of Kulle being back around is that you'll get to use one of his inventions, the Seneschal Companion. This robot-like critter comes with its own set of Stones that you can use to buff your build, making you much stronger out in the field. There are a total of 12 Governing Stones and 27 Tuning Stones, so you'll have plenty of options.

You'll need all the power you can get when you hop into the new Vault Dungeons. These should be a great place for players to farm endgame gear in the season. Of course, you'll need room to store all of your gear, which is why it's awesome to see Blizzard add another Stash Tab. You'll need to purchase it with Gold, but it'll be worth the price.

Unfortunately, it looks like The Gauntlet won't be ready for the launch of Season 3. Back at last year's BlizzCon, the team announced that it would be adding these Challenge Rift-like dungeons to the game with Season 3, while also bringing back a long-requested feature with Leaderboards. The Gauntlet and Leaderboards are still scheduled for Season 3, but fans will need to wait a few weeks before it's ready for primetime.

Diablo 4 Season 3 Release Date

Fans don't have to wait too much longer to dive into the Season of the Construct. Season 3 launches in Diablo 4 on January 23 at 10 AM PT. Of course, there might be some unexpected downtime if Blizzard runs into any backend issues with the patch. We've seen that happen in previous seasons, so it wouldn't be too surprising if Diablo 4 goes down or is delayed on launch day.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.