First Lawsuit Filed in Jacksonville Madden Shooting Case

Even though Electronic Arts is moving forward with a memorial fund and livestream to benefit victims of the shooting, one victim isn’t holding back when it comes to what occurred in Jacksonville during a Madden NFL 19 esports event.

According to Deadline, a gamer by the name of Jacob Mitich has filed a lawsuit against the company, as well as the GLHF Game Bar and the mall where the venue is located.

It’s a lengthy complaint, coming in around 49 pages, and was filed by Morgan & Morgan, a firm in Jacksonville; as well as Washington DC’s Mehri & Skalet, PLLLC. The complaint noted that Mitich was traveling to Jacksonville to attend the event in order “to do what he loved.”

“He trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space,” the statement reads. “That trust was shattered when shots rang out in an overcrowded, since-shut-down, non-permitted space.”

In addition, it notes, “Combined with an alleged abject failure to provide adequate security, the result was tragic.”

It continued, “We are bringing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that gamers like Jake are able to get together to pursue their passion without having to fear for their lives.”

According to Mitich, the shooter, David Katz, had lost his Madden NFL 19 early on in the event, leaving him “pacing throughout the venue.” He claims that he was within five feet of Katz when he started firing. He managed to run away, but got injured in his back and leg. He was later treated and released from the UF Health trauma center.

The goal of the complaint is to get a jury trial, as well as unspecified damages. No word yet if other victims will be joining the suit or filing their own.

Electronic Arts hasn’t commented on the suit yet, but we’ll let you know if they say anything. We’re also awaiting details on the livestream that’s coming up next week, which will be an attempt to bring EA’s community together.

You can read EA’s previous statement on the shooting here. We’ll have to see how this case moves forward, or if there are others like it.