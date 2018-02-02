Here’s a First Look At the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles In Injustice 2

Last year, we learned that Injustice 2 was getting a dose of Turtle Power, in the form of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It was a highly popular trailer, with fans wondering when they would be able to get their hands on the shell-shocked foursome. It looks like we’ll find out very soon.

Ed Boon, the creative director behind the game for NetherRealm Studios, recently posted a screenshot over on Twitter, showing two of the Turtles teaming up against Black Manta, with one in a defensive position on the ground, and another about to launch some kind of airborne attack with a skateboard. (Mikey, is that you?!) The caption, “Teamwork” can also be seen. We’ve included the tweet and screenshot below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This indicates that we could be seeing a trailer for the Ninja Turtles, as well as a release date, any day now. It is February, after all, and we usually see the new character for the game added within the first week or two, so the trailer could possibly come as soon as tomorrow, showing us how well the four Turtles work together.

Now, as far as the gameplay is concerned, it could go one of two ways, as Boon didn’t clarify just how this “teamwork” would actually, um, work.

The first is with a potential tag system. That means players could tag in any of the four Turtles at any time, Marvel vs. Capcom style, although they’d all use the same health bar. But, judging by Black Manta’s stance, this may not be likely, as he’s not in an attack pose, but rather what appears to be a “throw pose”, after one of the Turtles grabs him and leaves him vulnerable. So this might just be something where a main Turtle does all the work, and the others help with special attacks and throws.

That ties into the other method, which sounds more likely, in which the player chooses one Turtle to control throughout the match, and the others lend a hand – like, say, Captain Ginyu and the Ginyu Force from Dragon Ball FighterZ. This seems like a safer bet, although some players may be limited in terms of going with their favorite each time – or it might even be randomized.

Whatever the case, we’re not too far off from yelling, “Cowabunga!” as he pummel Superman and Batman with the Ninja Turtles. And that’ll be awesome in its own right.

Injustice 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.