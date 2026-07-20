Horizon 3 Report Gives First Update on PS5/PS6 Game

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017. Its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, arrived five years later in 2022. This suggests Horizon 3 is going to release in 2027. Whether the timelines will exactly match remains to be seen, but at the very least it’s reasonable to expect the third game is somewhat on the horizon. Yet, there’s been minimal reporting about it, perhaps suggesting otherwise. Whatever the case, PlayStation fans finally have a new tidbit.

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On a recent Last Stand Media stream, Horizon 3 came up between former IGN journalist Colin Moriarty and God of War creator David Jaffe. Both are known for being very well connected when it comes to PlayStation. And both know people who have played Horizon 3. Obviously, the pair don’t out their sources, but it’s common for PlayStation — and others in the industry — to pay not just testers to play their game early, but to pay for mock reviews. This is to say, plenty have played Horizon 3, so it’s not outlandish for Moriarty and Jaffe to both know at least one person who has played the upcoming PS5/PS6 game.

Good News for Horizon Fans

Both Moriarty and Jaffe expressed in the aforementioned stream that they have been told that the game is good, which isn’t surprising considering the first two games are good. Meanwhile, where Horizon Forbidden West was simply more Horizon Zero Dawn with new dressing, it sounds like Horizon 3 is simply more Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn.

“Let’s just say people have gotten their hands on it [Horizon 3]; it’s incredibly well executed, but it’s very been-there-done-that…. It’s an incredibly well-executed thing, but we already have that thing.”

Adding to this, Moriarty confirms he’s also spoken to people who have played the game, and he echoes the sentiment of Jaffe, noting that it’s been described as “good.”

It sounds like if you liked the first two Horizon games, then the third is going to deliver exactly more of what you like. Anyone who isn’t in this camp, for whatever reason, is probably not going to be super interested or super impressed with the third game.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the new information from Moriarty and Jaffe. For what it is worth, Moriarty also reveals he’s spoken to someone who has played Haven Interactive Studio’s Fairgame$/Break In, and he’s heard less flattering things about how it’s shaping up, suggesting it could be in trouble.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt because nothing here is official information. Further, while Jaffe and Moriarty are reliable sources, the taste and preferences of their sources should be taken into consideration since these are seemingly focus testers and mock reviewers being referenced.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.