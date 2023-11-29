Five Nights at Freddy's Home Release Date and Special Features Announced

After debuting to massive streaming numbers on Peacock, and becoming the biggest theatrical movie in Blumhouse history, Five Nights at Freddy's is preparing for a digital and physical home release. The film is already available to purchase on video on-demand retailers and Universal announced on Wednesday that Five Nights at Freddy's will be getting a physical home media release in December.

Five Nights at Freddy's will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12th. This follows the film's VOD release earlier this week.

All versions of the Five Nights at Freddy's home release (including VOD) will come with a few special features that give fans never-before-seen looks behind the scenes. You can check out the full list of special features below.

Five Nights at Freddy's: From Game to Big Screen — Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike.

— Feel the frights of Freddy Fazbear's come alive as the film recreates the game's world with immersive environments and wild surprises that'll haunt longtime fans and newcomers alike. Killer Animatronics — Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry.

— Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy transform from cute and cuddly into creepy and killer through a combination of costumed performers and cutting-edge puppetry. Five Nights in Three Dimensions — Five Nights at Freddy's takes a two-dimensional game and turns it into a three-dimensional nightmare.

Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel

A sequel hasn't been officially announced by Blumhouse, but another Five Nights at Freddy's feels like all but a sure thing after the movie's box office success. Count the film's director among those anxiously awaiting news that the franchise is moving forward.

"We're all, including myself, very excited to keep making movies in this universe if we're lucky enough to do so and this first one does well," Tammi told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

Tammi also revealed that there were certain "loose ends" left without a conclusion, allowing space for more stories in a potential second film.

"We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up," the director responded when asked about the Mary Stuart Masterson's character.

Tammi had a similar response when asked for clarity on Mike's brother, Garrett. It was suggested that Garrett was killed but his ghost was never a part of the visions and his body wasn't in any of the animatronics, at least that we saw.

"I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over," Tammi said. "I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories."