Five Nights at Freddy's Ending Explained

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the biggest IPs in horror, and its big movie is finally live. After nearly a decade, the hit game by Scott Cawthon has made its way to film. With help from Blumhouse Productions, this movie gives Freddy Fazbear and the gang a nightmarish adaptation. And of course, its ending will leave fans with more questions than answers.

Now, we are here to breakdown the biggest questions of the Five Nights at Freddys ending. Of course, this means there are going to be major spoilers below. So please, be warned!

The end of Five Nights at Freddy's is fairy straight once Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and his sister Abby flee Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. We get to see the siblings start anew now that Mike has let go of the past. But as you can imagine, some of the ending's teasers leave openings for a sequel.

One of the biggest teases some with William Afton's fate. The character showed his true colors by the end of Five Nights at Freddy's as we learned he was the man who kidnapped Mike's brother and killed the kids who went missing at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The restaurant's vengeful animatronics get revenge on William by mortally wounding him with his yellow bunny suit, but there is more to his fate.

After all, we get a scene at the end of Five Nights at Freddy's were William is still alive in his suit. We see Freddy shut the still-moving man in a room alone, so you might assume he dies. This may not be the case, of course. If you are familiar with the Five Nights at Freddy's story, you will know William becomes the force known as Springtrap. The yellow animatronic is one of the main antagonists of the entire FNaF Universe, so his open-ended fate here suggests the animatronic is about to be born.

We also get an open ended with William's daughter Vanessa. The woman is revealed at the end of Five Nights at Freddy's to be the daughter of William. She is critically wounded trying to save Abby and Mike from her dad. Later, we see Mike visit Abby in the hospital where she is comatose. She could wake up from her injury, but if Springtrap is around, we know William has no issue harming his kid. Much like in the games, Vanessa's comatose state could be nixed by adjoining her to an animatronic. Freddy's gang or Springtrap could put her in Circus Baby just like we've seen in the games, so you can imagine the hurt that would do to Mike.

As for the siblings themselves, well – it seems their fate is pretty sealed. Mike and Abby are in a good place following their experience though the latter wishes to see her friends. Her desire makes it possible for Abby to revisit Freddy Fazbear's Pizza when she gets older. However, if a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's comes to life, it makes more sense for fresh blood to take center stage. The video game series often swaps leads thanks to its various security guards. And of course, we're sure guys like Balloon Boy will stick around to mess with the new leads.

What do you think about Five Nights at Freddy's now that it is live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!