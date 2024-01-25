New Five Nights at Freddy's Game Leaks, Creator Scott Cawthon Responds

A new game in the Five Nights at Freddy's series has leaked prior to its official announcement. Within the past year, much attention associated with FNAF has been tied to the movie adaptation, which ended up being a massive success for production company Blumhouse. On the video game front, though, the franchise has been a bit more stagnant as the last major installment launched back in 2021 with Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach. Fortunately, a new entry in the horror saga is now known to be on the horizon and will be arriving at some point later in 2024.

Discovered earlier this week, the first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit happened to appear online. The game is set to be an adaptation of the young adult novel Fazbear Frights: Into the Pit and will take place in a 2D format, which is a first for the series. Additionally, Into the Pit will be developed by Mega Cat Studios and will feature a 16-bit art style. As for its launch, a specific date isn't known just yet, but it is planned for this year.

Since Scott says its okey....



The Trailer for the Upcoming "Five Nights at Freddy's : Into the Pit" Game. This game is the 10th anniversary present!

Based on the 1st Fazbear Fright with the same name.#FNAF #FiveNightsatFreddys pic.twitter.com/7ZxoYL3j3S — FNa̵͔̘̗͂̅̀̓͠F News Wire (@FNaFNewsWire) January 24, 2024

In the wake of this leak, many FNAF fans tried to quell the leak to wait for a formal announcement from the creator of the Five Nights series, Scott Cawthon. As for Cawthon himself, though, he didn't seem to mind the leak and told fans that it didn't need to be kept a secret any longer. Cawthon went on to add that Into the Pit has been in the works for a very long time and it's set to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the first Five Nights at Freddy's game.

"No need to keep it all hush-hush. It's okay! Yes, I was trying to keep it a secret for a bit longer, but now that it's out, that's fine," Cawthon said in a comment on Reddit. "This game has been in development for a really long time actually, and I'm really proud of the final product. It will be a 10th anniversary game!"

If Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit is set to release exactly in tandem with the 10th anniversary of the franchise, this would suggest that its launch would come about in August 2024. Given that the game has yet to be properly shown off though, this shouldn't be taken as an official release window just yet. Whenever more details tied to Into the Pit are unveiled, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.