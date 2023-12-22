Fortnite Survey Asks Players About The Boys, Five Nights at Freddy's and Many More

Fortnite players got another survey to fill out recently, a survey that looked to gauge players' interests in different pop culture characters, shows, celebrities, and other topics. These sorts of surveys are typically sent out to assess what could one day become a potential crossover in Fortnite, though that also means that the wide variety of things included in these surveys typically range from crossovers that could actually happen to those what probably never will. This particular survey included references to the game Five Nights at Freddy's as well as Prime Video's The Boys TV show, though as is the case with any of these surveys, nothing is confirmed for a Fortnite crossover until it actually happens.

But even knowing the context of these surveys and that the things referenced in them don't always have a high likelihood of actually coming to Fortnite, they're still interesting to look at to see where Epic Games stands on what could one day be a Fortnite crossover. Considering how Fortnite now houses three new in-universe games by way of LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing, it even further expands the possibilities of what a crossover could look like.

Fortnite's New Player Survey

While not every player is sent the survey to see what it talks about, those who did get it have shared lists and held discussions on socials ever since the survey started circulating. From those, we can see a couple of different characters, groups, shows, movies, and more that were talked about.

For example, the survey in question asked players if they were familiar with Chica, one of the more popular characters from the original Five Nights at Freddy's game and other projects in the series including the movie of the same name that released just recently. A-Train from The Boys was on the list, too, a character who's similarly well known, though it's interesting that the survey went with someone like A-Train as opposed to other The Boys characters like Homelander. The Boys has already been featured in other games like Call of Duty: Warzone and will be in Mortal Kombat 1 via Homelander DLC, so even though it's a bit more violent than some of the pop culture sensations Fortnite typically houses, there's precedent for The Boys to get another video game crossover.

NEW FORTNITE PLAYER SURVEY 🔥



SOME MENTIONS: The Boys, Toy Story, Ninjago, Pirates of the Caribbean, Stranger Things, God of War, Final Fantasy, Metroid, Super Mario, Five Nights at Freddy's, The Legend of Zelda 👀



(Thanks to @djlorenzouasset for providing the survey link!) pic.twitter.com/1pIp0Eq36g — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 22, 2023

Below is a list of just the video games and video game series referenced in the survey, but again, keep in mind that just because something appears on the list, it doesn't mean that it's going to be coming to Fortnite.

Video Games/Video Game Series Mentioned in the Fortnite Survey

TMNT: Shredders Revenge

Hades

Harvest Moon

Demons Souls

Shovel Knight

Elder Scrolls Online

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Fallout

Valorant

Final Fantasy

Portal

Batman: Arkham Asylum

The Last Of Us

Back 4 Blood

Jedi Fallen Order

Batman

Honkai: Star Rail

Resident Evil

League of Legends

Marvels Midnight Suns

Just this week, Fortnite brought back its John Wick crossover which has been absent from the Item Shop for years, so be sure to grab that elusive skin before it leaves again if you didn't already have it.