Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Confirmed by Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson, the star of the 2023 horror movie Five Nights at Freddy's, has confirmed that a sequel is now in the works. By all accounts, FNAF was one of the most successful films of the past year, particularly for Blumhouse Productions. As a result, a follow-up entry is something that has virtually been guaranteed. For the time being, Blumhouse has been dodgy when it comes to confirming that Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is happening, but now, it seems that Hutcherson has spilled the beans.

Speaking to Variety, Hutcherson said that a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's is in the development stage as those in charge of the project are working on the story for the film. Hutcherson went on to acknowledge the success of the first movie and said that he could not believe how well it did at the box office. He also added that he cannot wait to return to set for the sequel, assumedly with director Emma Tammi once again helming the project.

"I know they're in the process right now of nailing down the story, and they want to get going as soon as possible," Hutcherson said. "Obviously, the fans are amazing and die hard. For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal. We hoped it would connect with audiences. But I don't think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did. I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."

For the time being, Blumhouse has yet to verify that what Hutcherson has shared here is accurate information. Still, given that Five Nights at Freddy's was the highest-grossing movie that Blumhouse has ever released, it's a foregone conclusion that the production company would look to embark on a sequel. In all likelihood, an official announcement of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 should come about from Blumhouse at any point. Whenever that reveal does happen, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com.