For Honor Is Adding Two New Heroes, More Game Modes in Season 4

For Honor is preparing to kick off the game’s fourth season, and it’s bringing two new heroes and plenty more content into the fray.

For those aligning with either the Samurai or Viking factions, you’ll have two new fighters to work with on Nov. 14, the Aramusha and the Shaman. You can see the two new additions in action within the Season 4 trailer above, but an account of their fighting styles from an Ubisoft blog post goes into greater detail about their combat.

“The Aramusha joins the ranks of the Samurai as a Hybrid that is capable of executing fast attacks and deploying equally quick defenses,” the post from Ubisoft read. “Meanwhile, the Vikings will see the arrival of the Shaman who is equipped with two different weapons (hatchet and dagger). The Shaman gains strength when opponents are bleeding on the battlefield, granting two skills called Blood Trance and Predator’s Mercy – the former granting health for every successful strike while the latter allows them to leap onto an opponent for a devastating attack.”

Both of these heroes will be available season pass owners first on Nov. 14, but everyone else will get a shot at them a week later on Nov. 21 for 15,000 Steel each.

But while you’ll have to wait on the heroes if you don’t have the season pass, the same won’t apply to the new maps. Two new maps called Market Town and The Gauntlet are also being added and will be available on Nov. 14 as well.

A new game mode called Tribute is also coming in Season 4, a mode that’s been previewed in the past as a hectic combination of domination and capture the flag. Your goal is to secure relics around the map and bring them back to one of your shrines, and accomplishing that will reward you with one of three buffs: An attack boost, a regenerating shield, or the ability to see enemies on the map. Ranked Dominion will also begin with the launch of Season 4 to add a more competitive aspect to the game mode.

Check out the video above for further details and get your Steel and fighting spirit ready for the launch of For Honor Season 4.