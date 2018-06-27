For Honor Pays Tribute to Fallen Player

For Honor’s latest patch that’s releasing later this week adds a homage to a deceased player who was part of the fighting game’s community.

The patch notes for For Honor usually include the typical host of balance changes, bug fixes, and any notable outliers that Ubisoft needs to make note of, but the most recent notes for Patch 1.25 included something different. Posted just a few days ago in preparation of the patch’s release date on June 28, the patch notes said that Ubisoft “Added a Raider Bot to commemorate a sadly departed member of the community” with a developer’s comment explaining the situation.

“After reading FatMooch69’s remembrance of his fallen comrade (https://www.reddit.com/r/forhonor/comments/7yivnm/one_year_ago_today/) our dev team quickly got behind the idea of immortalizing ‘B’ in the game as a bot,” the patch notes explained. “After reaching out for more specifics on the real ‘B’, we named the Bot ‘TheeLizardWizard’ in honor of B’s preferred nickname, and made him a Raider, as he was B’s main. So if you see “TheeLizardWizard” charging at you in the heat of battle, pay him tribute by giving him a good fight!

For those who don’t frequent the game’s subreddit that was linked in the patch notes, you’d likely be out of the loop regarding the whole situation with “B” and the Raider Bot. As the Reddit post explained, a player by the Reddit name of fatmooch69 said that both “B” and the poster were good friends and hardcore For Honor players. The two worked together in the game’s 2v2 duels for a while with the poster playing as a Warden while “B” fought as a Raider.

The player said that “B” passed away towards the end of the second season with both of the players still in high school at the time. From that point onward, fatmooch69 said that it felt wrong to only play as the Warden. Instead, the player alternated between the Warden and the Raider despite not having much experience as the Viking character.

“I had played Raider before but never really enjoyed his play style,” the player said. “But once B passed away I picked Raider back up. It felt wrong to me that Raider wasn’t getting any love.”

After putting in over 44 days’ worth of gameplay and reaching high reputation scores with both fighters, the player posted the somber story on the game’s subreddit back in February. Now that Ubisoft’s gotten in touch with the player, you can look for his comrade, “B,” to live on in For Honor as a Raider by the name of “TheeLizardWizard.”