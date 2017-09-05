For Honor’s Next Update To Dial Back Revenge And Make Orders More Rewarding

The next For Honor update doesn't arrive until July 13, but the game's developers already detailed most of what's coming in a recent livestream. Update 1.09 will include a number of small new features and quality-of-life improvements, as well as couple pretty major changes to the game's base mechanics. Let's get into those first…

Revenge Mode

As For Honor players know, blocking or parrying the game fills a meter that eventually lets you activate Revenge Mode, a powered-up state that boosts your attack power and speed. Obviously, this was included to encourage defensive play, but some feel Revenge Mode is a bit overpowered.

Well, that's about to change. Following update 1.09 your Revenge bar will build up at varying rates depending on what situation you're in. In particular, situations where you're outnumbered one against two (or more) players will soon award you less Revenge points. Apparently, even deeper changes are coming to Revenge Mode in For Honor's big Season Three update.

Orders

The other big change is to Orders, which should feel more worthwhile following the patch. More challenging, time-consuming Orders will now give you better rewards, and a variety of simpler, stackable Orders are being added for people who would rather focus on quick hits.

In addition to the above-detailed big changes, the following quality of life changes are coming (thanks to PVPLive for the bullet points):

Colorblind options are finally come in the next patch.

Your ornament's material will now default to match your helmet material.

You can apply any of your four emblems to use on your class' armor, which means you'll no longer be restricted to the one you've selected.

You will now be invulnerable for four seconds after you respawn.

You will no longer regain stamina on ladders.

The Face-off Screen will now show your skill compared to each of the other players in the lobby. The lobby will also no longer display specific hero reputation, and will instead show overall reputation levels across all heroes.

For Honor has struggled following a successful launch, with server problems and other issues driving away 95 percent of the game's userbase. Despite that, Ubisoft is continuing to strongly support the game with monthly updates and free DLC. The game's next "season," which will include 2 new Heroes and maps, is expected to drop later this month.

For Honor is currently available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. You can read WWG's latest coverage of the game, right here.

[via PVPLive]