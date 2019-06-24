Fortnite’s Summer Event Starts Soon With New LTMs and Unvaulted Weapons

Fortnite players are about to be treated to two weeks of challenges, items, Limited Time Modes, and more during the game’s 14 Days of Summer event that’s starting soon. This event has something for both the Battle Royale and Save the World communities, but the majority of the event will be geared towards the former. Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer kicks off tomorrow on June 25th, according to an announcement from Epic Games, and many of the event’s details have already been revealed.

Throughout every day of the event, new features will be cycled in to give players something to do. A new weapon will be unvaulted, a new LTM will be playable, and a new daily challenge will appear each day. There will also be more outfits and other items that’ll rotate into the store, and in the game’s Creative mode, there will be a new featured island each day.

Throughout all the LTMs that’ll be featured, some of them are new while others are either returning modes or variants on ones that we’ve seen before. You can see the full list of LTMs below, though they could appear in any order.

Heavy Metal Squads

Only weapons with heavy in the name

Faster metal farming rates

Faster storm times

Storm Chasers: Surfin’ (squads)

Everyone deploys to a vehicle at the start of the game

Impulses will drip into your inventory during the match

Last man standing wins

Splashdown Squads

Respawns on

Will primarily be able to damage people with the new water balloon item

First to the goal score wins

Power Up Solos

Respawn on at the start, but turns off after a set time

Max shields increase every time you consume a shield

Shield drops in supply drops greatly increased

Shields will fill up to full when respawning is turned off

Leave None Behind Duos

Slurp effect always active while no teammates are down

If a teammate is downed, they become immune to damage

While a teammate is downed, all other teammates lose their slurp, and begin taking damage over time

Use With Care Duos

Spawn in with an initial amount of building materials

Cannot get new resources throughout the match

Last one standing wins

Headshots Duos

Can only deal damage with headshots

All shotguns removed

Tank Battle Squads

Siphon turned on and increased to match increased health

Ammo increased

No healing items

Builders Paradise Squads

Structure health GREATLY increased

Resource gathering rates increased

Neutral editing turned on (anyone can edit any player-built wall)

Wick’s Bounty Duos

Spawn in with weapons and 3 lives

Hunt down and eliminate high value targets as they appear on the map

First to the goal score wins

Arsenal (Solos)

Start each game with some of the best weapons in the game

Eliminating other players makes your weapons worse

First to get an elimination with the final weapon wins

Rumble Squads

Respawning is turned on

Green or better weapons

First to goal score wins

Loadout Swap Squads

New loadout granted on a timer

Respawn is on

First to goal score wins

Strategic Structures Squads

Metal and stone structure healths increased

Metal and stone resource farming increased

Metal and stone material caps lowered

Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event starts on Tuesday and will run for the next two weeks.