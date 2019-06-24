Fortnite’s Summer Event Starts Soon With New LTMs and Unvaulted Weapons

Fortnite players are about to be treated to two weeks of challenges, items, Limited Time Modes, and more during the game’s 14 Days of Summer event that’s starting soon. This event has something for both the Battle Royale and Save the World communities, but the majority of the event will be geared towards the former. Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer kicks off tomorrow on June 25th, according to an announcement from Epic Games, and many of the event’s details have already been revealed.
Throughout every day of the event, new features will be cycled in to give players something to do. A new weapon will be unvaulted, a new LTM will be playable, and a new daily challenge will appear each day. There will also be more outfits and other items that’ll rotate into the store, and in the game’s Creative mode, there will be a new featured island each day.
Fortnite 14 Days of Summer is kicking off tomorrow!
✔️One unvaulted weapon a day
✔️New LTM everyday
✔️New Challenge Rewards unlocked daily
✔️New Item in the shop every day
Find out more info: https://t.co/lsIsWDFAeb pic.twitter.com/JOnXOlTDGG— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2019
Throughout all the LTMs that’ll be featured, some of them are new while others are either returning modes or variants on ones that we’ve seen before. You can see the full list of LTMs below, though they could appear in any order.
Heavy Metal Squads
- Only weapons with heavy in the name
- Faster metal farming rates
- Faster storm times
Storm Chasers: Surfin’ (squads)
- Everyone deploys to a vehicle at the start of the game
- Impulses will drip into your inventory during the match
- Last man standing wins
Splashdown Squads
- Respawns on
- Will primarily be able to damage people with the new water balloon item
- First to the goal score wins
Power Up Solos
- Respawn on at the start, but turns off after a set time
- Max shields increase every time you consume a shield
- Shield drops in supply drops greatly increased
- Shields will fill up to full when respawning is turned off
Leave None Behind Duos
- Slurp effect always active while no teammates are down
- If a teammate is downed, they become immune to damage
- While a teammate is downed, all other teammates lose their slurp, and begin taking damage over time
Use With Care Duos
- Spawn in with an initial amount of building materials
- Cannot get new resources throughout the match
- Last one standing wins
Headshots Duos
- Can only deal damage with headshots
- All shotguns removed
Tank Battle Squads
- Siphon turned on and increased to match increased health
- Ammo increased
- No healing items
Builders Paradise Squads
- Structure health GREATLY increased
- Resource gathering rates increased
- Neutral editing turned on (anyone can edit any player-built wall)
Wick’s Bounty Duos
- Spawn in with weapons and 3 lives
- Hunt down and eliminate high value targets as they appear on the map
- First to the goal score wins
Arsenal (Solos)
- Start each game with some of the best weapons in the game
- Eliminating other players makes your weapons worse
- First to get an elimination with the final weapon wins
Rumble Squads
- Respawning is turned on
- Green or better weapons
- First to goal score wins
Loadout Swap Squads
- New loadout granted on a timer
- Respawn is on
- First to goal score wins
Strategic Structures Squads
- Metal and stone structure healths increased
- Metal and stone resource farming increased
- Metal and stone material caps lowered
Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event starts on Tuesday and will run for the next two weeks.