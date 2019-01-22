New ‘Fortnite’ Update Adds A Very Sneaky Snowman

A new update is now live for Epic Games’ popular online game Fortnite and the latest wave of new content adds some very sneaky snowmen into the mix.

“Is that snowman closer than it was a second ago,” asks the latest update over on the game’s official website. “Sneak around the map and surprise enemies in a frosty new way.”

As seen in the video above, players can either fire out the Sneaky Snowman or they can wear its guise for themselves. Bushes are so last season, apparently.

Even better, this feature acts as a shield players making it not only a nifty addition – but functional as well. As for how the latest item works in-game:

Sneaky Snowman

Use Primary Fire to throw a projectile that creates a destructible snowman.

a projectile that creates a destructible snowman. Use Secondary Fire to wear the Sneaky Snowman.

the Sneaky Snowman. Sneaky Snowman has 100 Health and acts as a shield when worn by a player.

Sneaky Snowman is destroyed when its Health reaches zero or when the player wearing the snowman swaps to a different item or building mode. This means that a player wearing a Sneaky Snowman cannot build or use other items. Movement of all types is allowed.

Available in Common variant.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, and Supply Llamas.

Drops in stacks of 5.

Max stack size of 10.

The latest item makes perfect sense now that the Ice Storm challenges are now live! Following that mysterious ice sphere blowing up to reveal a wrathful Ice King, the entire map is now blanketed in snow.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. Are you excited to get in there and see what's new? You can check out the full patch notes here while sounding off in the comment section below about what you're most stoked for.