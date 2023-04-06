Fortnite Reveals New Attack on Titan Skins

Fortnite players already learned of one Attack on Titan skin not long ago with that skin set to be added in the current season, and now, it seems we'll be seeing some more new skins added in the near future. Epic Games dropped a new trailer for the latest Fortnite collab this week to confirm that two more skins will be coming to the game, one of those being for Levi and the other for Mikasa. These will join the Eren Jaeger skin revealed previously with both Levi's and Mikasa's skins scheduled to be added to the game on April 11th.

The trailer for the new Attack on Titan skins can be seen below courtesy of Epic Games and Fortnite's socials. We see both Levi and Mikasa zipping around an Attack on Titan-styled town that's been built in Fortnite. The trailer is brief, but for Attack on Titan fans who double as Fortnite players, it's not like they needed much more convincing anyway.

While Eren's skin will be in the battle pass, it's assumed these two skins will be sold in the in-game Item Shop for players to purchase with V-Bucks. Like any Fortnite collab, we'd expect this one to come with some unique cosmetic accessories for the characters, too, like pickaxes, back blings, and so on with bundles likely offered as well to group some of these items together if you're looking to get the whole collection.

It's also worth noting that the stylish movement the characters exhibit in the trailer may not be there just for cinematic flair. While Epic Games hasn't confirmed this sort of thing just yet, there's plenty of precedent in Fortnite from things like grappling guns and Spider-Man's web shooters to allow for some sort of Attack on Titan item where players move around using the scouts' mobility gear.

We'll have to wait until next week to see what the full plans are for the Attack on Titan collab, but for now, we can expect the two characters revealed today to be released on April 11th.