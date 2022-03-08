Fortnite Launches Avian Ambush Event, New Loot Feature

Fortnite’s latest update released on March 8th with a new event in tow: The Avian Ambush Week. This event revolves around birds – chickens, more specifically – and how players will interact with them in Fortnite. That’ll look somewhat similar to how players already interact with them which involves hunting them down, but the catch is that they’ll be fighting back now when they’re attacked. The benefits for players in this event consist of extra loot via the addition of a new feature as well as a series of Avian Ambush Week challenges players can complete for some extra experience.

The two core parts of the update in question are the ones mentioned previously where chickens attack and they drop more loot. Not every chicken is stuffed to the brim with worthwhile equipment for players, however. To get the most out of them, Epic Games said you’ll have to look for “Loot Chickens” which can be spotted by looking out for the glow they’ll emit.

“In Avian Ambush Week, chickens are kings of the ecosystem. They’ve totally done away with sharks, wolves, frogs, and boars… and they’re coming after you next,” Epic Games said about this week’s event. “Not only have they become more common, but they now fight back when attacked. Choosing peace with them instead? Hold one and it’ll peck at nearby opponents! You’ll also notice glowing chickens called Loot Chickens. Like crows (whom the chickens spared), these chickens carry loot!”

A couple of quests centered around this event are now live in the game, too. As they released on Tuesday, people shared screenshots of them to show what players will have to do in order to earn their rewards. It appears that each challenge is live for the same amount of time, and they’ll all award players 8,000 XP upon completion. Spoiler alert: They involve lots of moments spent holding onto chickens.

Once this event is wrapped up, another one will replace it next week with its own set of rewards and challenges.

“Avian Ambush Week runs until March 15, 2022, at 8:59 AM ET. After the animal kingdom restabilizes and the ‘Avian Ambush Week’ Quests are over, a new themed week will begin at 9 AM ET on March 15!” Epic Games said. “As with the previous weeks, this week will bring a new batch of special Quests.”