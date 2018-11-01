‘Fortnite’ Update Adds Balloons for a Fun New Way to Travel

It’s a new week, which means a new Fortnite update for players to enjoy in the world of Battle Royale. The latest patch is now live and brings with it a fun new way to travel: Balloons!

“Blow ’em up and float away, this new addition lets you get around like never before,” boasts Epic Games in their latest blog post.

The latest item has been joined by the Grappler as well! But what Epic Games giveth, Epic Games also taketh away. With the latest additions to the game’s Battle Royale mode, a few weapons have seen the vault. To see what’s new with the different weapons and items in the title itself, check out the patch notes below:

Balloons added Epic rarity Comes with 20 deployable balloons. Allows the player to defy gravity by holding up to 6 balloons at a time. Primary fire button to inflate a balloon, secondary fire button to let go of a balloon. Can be found from floor loot, chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas, and Vending Machines. NOTE: Don’t float too high for too long, balloons only last so long at max build height.

Grappler When grappling as a vehicle passenger, the velocity of your vehicle is factored into the grapple force. Only occurs in instances where vehicle velocity will be a net gain to grapple force. Grappling as a vehicle passenger will now cause the vehicle to travel in a straight line to its destination rather than traveling in an arc.

Vaulted Semi-Auto Sniper Guided Missile Dual Pistols These items will remain available in Playground Mode.

25% of explosive damage will now penetrate through structures and the environment.

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

Don’t forget about the Fortnitemares event also still going on! Only a few more days to get those challenges in and earn some sweet Halloween-themed gear! The event itself is live now and will run until November 4th at 1 PM Easter Time. Get those challenges in in order to unlock skins and that exclusive Dark Engine Glider!