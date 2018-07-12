Fortnite’s Top-Tier Skin Is an Epic ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Tribute

Fortnite Season 5 is here, and with every passing hour we discover new Easter eggs, secrets, surprises, and inspirations. In case you guys missed it, that Tier 100 outfit reminds us very much of Kratos. Once it’s fully leveled up, though, this skin goes full on Thor: Ragnarok. Check it out, and tell us if the Ragnarok skin doesn’t remind you of someone. Or… Something:

It took a while, but then it hit us. The outfit is called Raganrok, it’s incredibly menacing, and features a huge boney, skull-head with horns and glowing eyes. We’ve seen this before, haven’t we? Obviously, this is a not-so-subtle nod to Muspelheim’s ruling fire demon, the bringer of Ragnarok himsef: Surtur!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once you see the two side by side, it becomes more obvious:

It’s easy to forget about Surtur. Even though he’s a central figure in Asgardian lore, he’s only in Thor: Ragnarok for a riveting opening sequence, and then a few minutes toward the end of the film. According to the MCU Fandom Wiki (film spoilers ahead for those of you who haven’t seen it yet):

“Surtur was the fire demon and ruler of Muspelheim. Prophesied to be the one to initiate the Asgardian doomsday known as Ragnarok, Odin successfully defeated the fire demon, stole from him the source of his power, the Eternal Flame, before banishing him and his entire race to Muspelheim. After Odin went missing following the Second Dark Elf Conflict, a weakened Surtur intended to finally start Ragnarok, only to be defeated and killed by Thor.

“Despite this, Thor and Loki later resurrected him using the Eternal Flame to use him to help defeat Hela. The fire demon then fulfilled the prophecy of Ragnarok by destroying Asgard along with Hela and himself in the process, unaware that the realm had already been evacuated.”

This is “end-boss” levels of intimidating, so it’s only fitting that the outfit is locked behind the 100th and final tier of Battle Pass rewards. You’re going to have to work at your weekly challenges every single week if you want to unlock this thing and get it fully upgraded.

To help you get started, make sure to check out our first Challenges Guide for Season 5! By the time you buy yourself a Battle Pass and get through with all of these challenges, you’ll find yourself much, much closer to this incredible outfit.