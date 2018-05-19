Fortnite Battle Royale Build-off Proves the Sky Really Is the Limit

Fortnite, though not the first game (by far) to try their hand out at the Battle Royale genre, is one of the few that smashed records and took the gaming industry by storm. Though the title from Epic Games came out during a time when PUBG reigned supreme, the unique building mechanics and carefree attitude quickly skyrocketed the game to the top of the charts. Because of the building aspect, players can get incredibly creative when vying for that Victory Royale but these two took it to the next level during an intense (and chaotic) build-off that resulting in hitting the sky cap.

As someone, and I’ll freely admit this, that can’t seem to even build a simple wall without panicking about someone being behind me, this entire exchange just looked like pure chaos. The build-off was neck and neck for the two players until the poster on Reddit eventually took the win after shooting the enemy off of their platform. But honestly, if you’re going to die before claiming the number one spot – that’s a pretty impressive way to go, we’re just saying.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With over 1,600 upvotes on the Reddit forums, we’re not the only ones impressed by this. The story didn’t have a happy ending though, because the OP mentioned in a response to another comment that he didn’t fall naturally, but someone shot the building out from under him. It was bound to happen! If you look closely at the replay, you can see since the very beginning of the match that people were trying to take them out while they focused on each other.

In other Fortnite news, did you see about the new Solo Showdown Limited Time Mode? You thought this was chaotic, the new mode takes it even further. Epic Games described it as, “Trying to prove yourself on the battlefield? Queue up for the Solo Showdown mode for a hotly contested Battle Royale experience. Unlike other LTMs, Solo Showdown will not change core gameplay of the current Solo mode. Instead, you will be placed against other self-selected competitors making this the ultimate test of survival.”

For those that choose to compete, there are some hefty rewards on the line:

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

They also added, “We’ll be using the Solo Showdown as a one-off stepping stone to learn how to build great events for all types of players. If you crave testing and improving your own skills, give it a try and let us know what you think. To thank you for participating, play 50 games and get a unique spray.”

The new mode is going on from now until May 21st at 10 AM ET.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game will eventually be making its way onto Android devices, though we still don’t have an official release date at this time. Don’t forget to also check out the latest patch that went live this morning to stay in the know about what’s new, and what’s different, in Epic Games’ hit title.