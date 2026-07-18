5 Incredibly Hard Missions in James Bond Games That Made You Rage Quit

The James Bond series is filled with difficult levels. After all, developers are always looking for new ways to one-up themselves in the first-person shooting genre. Of course, there have been several James Band games over the last few decades, giving players plenty of options when looking to challenge themselves. That all said, a few particular missions really stand out as the most difficult the series has ever seen. These five missions will test your mettle and lead many players to rage quit out of sheer frustration. Here are the five hardest missions in James Bond‘s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) For England – 007: First Light

Let’s kick things off with the most recent James Bond game. 007: First Light gives players insight into the early days of Mr. Bond’s exploits, and that means some intriguing breakdowns of what makes James Bond, James Bond. For England is the culmination of everything First Light is doing. This final mission is the ultimate test of the skills you’ve been building, giving you an excellent look into what being James Bond looks like.

For England isn’t your normal James Bond mission. Instead, you’re thrown into a prison cell and told to figure it out for yourself. You don’t have access to Bond’s usual set of ridiculous gear. You have to rely on your own wits to get yourself out of this situation. If you want to finish For England at its hardest difficulty, you’ll also need to complete 15 different optional challenges, making this mission even harder than you previously thought.

4) Control – GoldenEye 007

For most James Bond fans, GoldenEye 007 is the best game in the franchise. I’m not about to argue with them, as I spent hundreds of hours in GoldenEye‘s multiplayer modes. However, Control is one of the most frustrating missions of my childhood. It’s not just about the number of enemies the mission throws at you. That, I could handle. Instead, the real problem with Control comes down to Natalya.

See, Natalya basically can’t do anything for herself. Unfortunately, Control asks you to protect her from dozens of soldiers. For whatever reason, Natalya has almost zero survival instincts. It’s almost like she wants to die, which makes your job much more difficult. This lady would rather eat a bullet than a sandwich, and you need to somehow keep her alive. That’s a tall task for even the most battle-tested James Bond fans. If you aren’t constantly on your toes, this mission will end in a flash.

3) Evil Summit – James Bond 007: Agent Under Fire

Evil Summit is the last mission in James Bond 007: Agent Under Fire. As you might expect, the developers did not take it easy on you. This level is chock-full of enemies. Expect to see dozens, if not hundreds, of baddies as you work your way through this annoying mission. That’s tough enough, as you’ll need to protect yourself from the enemy’s advances, but it’s actually much more than just sheer numbers.

That’s because Evil Summit has one of the most intricate finales in James Bond history. If you’re looking to finish Agent Under Fire at its hardest difficulty, expect to spend several hours mastering Evil Summit’s level design. Toss in a handful of difficult gadget-based objectives, and you have the perfect storm for one of the hardest James Bond missions of all time. The good news is that it’s the final level of Agent Under Fire, so you’ll definitely have dozens of hours of practice before the developers toss the most difficult level on you.

2) Equinox – James Bond 007: Nightfire

Like a few levels on this list, Equinox is the final level of its respective game. This time, Nightfire takes players to space for a climactic showdown that’s going to test every skill you’ve built to this point. That means tons of enemies, a chaotic map, and a boss fight that will provide a challenge for even the best first-person shooter fans.

That’s especially true if you decide to bump the difficulty up to its highest ranks. At 00 Agent, expect to see every corridor turn into a massive fight that can easily turn into your demise. If you’re not careful, the AI opponents will instantly turn the tables against you. Sure, this mission is relatively short, but if you don’t know what to expect, this one will quickly get out of hand. Simply put, this is one of the most stressful missions in James Bond‘s history. Congratulations if you’re able to come out on top.

1) Aztec – GoldenEye 007

The missions listed so far are tough, but there isn’t anything in the series that’s on the same level as GoldenEye 007‘s Aztec. The good news is that this is a hidden bonus stage that’s not required to finish the game. That said, if you’re looking to put your Nintendo 64 skills to the test, there isn’t a better first-person shooter level than Aztec in GoldenEye 007. Not only is it a confusing level filled with hidden passages, but you’ll also need to fight off Jaws, one of Bond’s greatest villains.

If you’re playing on 00 Agent, you’re going to run into a nearly impossible fight against the big boss. Toss in several side challenges you have to complete on the hardest difficulty, and this level is easily the hardest one in GoldenEye 007. That’s saying something considering how difficult the base game is, but this secret level really turns up the heat. If you’re able to overcome Aztec’s challenges, especially on 00 difficulty, you can consider yourself one of the best GoldenEye players on your block.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!