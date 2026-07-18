PS5 Pro Users Hail New Release as “One of the Best Looking Games on Pro”

PS5 Pro users are mightily impressed with how good a new PS5 release looks on the PS5 Pro. The problem with the premium Sony console, other than its price, is that not enough games are fully and properly optimized for it. This is disappointing, but we saw this on PS4 Pro, so it is not surprising. It was even worse on PS4 Pro. What it means is that the games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro in a meaningful way really stand out from the rest.

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Earlier this month, Ubisoft Singapore released Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. And as you would expect, just like the original, it has been received well and is selling well. In particular, it has left a very positive impression on PS5 and PS5 Pro users. To this end, it has a 4.66 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store, and it is the subject of multiple posts of praise on the PS5 Pro Reddit page.

A Classic Game Reborn

One post on the PS5 Pro Reddit page, in particular, hails the Ubisoft game as ‘one of the best-looking games on Pro,” and it has a gallery of images to bolster the claim.

The post is one of the top posts on the PS5 Pro Reddit page for the last few days, so obviously, it is a popular sentiment among hardcore PS5 Pro users. The comments reinforce this.

“This looks amazing on the Pro,” reads one of the comments. Another comment adds: “HDR looks insane.”

A third comment further drives home the point: “I only got to play for like 9-10 hours before I left for a vacation, and I’ve been itching to play it again ever since.”

In particular, and as the screenshots above highlight, the lighting looks really good in the game, and it matches the setting and vibe. And as the comment above notes, the HDR works really well in the game, and this isn’t always the case with every game. HDR can sometimes look out of place in certain games, and creates a visual contrast that doesn’t work. In a pirate adventure in the Caribbean, it looks great. And the visuals are the standout of the game. The gameplay, by comparison, can feel a little dated and held back by an outdated game design, as our official review highlights.

Those who want to test it out for themselves will find a $60 asking price on the PlayStation Store waiting for them. And this is the only way to access the game on PS5 and PS5 Pro because it’s not available via PS Plus. Further, it’s unlikely to drop in price much until the holiday season.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the gaming conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.