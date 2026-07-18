Magic: The Gathering is About to Drop Its Most Unexpected Collab Yet (& It Actually Looks Amazing)

Over the last 7 years, Magic: The Gathering has given fans quite a few surprising crossovers through its Secret Lair line. These collectible drops give Wizards of the Coast room to stretch the limits of what fits into the Magic: The Gathering universe. It’s brought us special Magic: The Gathering cards featuring pop culture hits like The Walking Dead or Final Fantasy 10, along with art inspired by famous figures like Bob Ross. Now, we’re getting a lineup that certainly wasn’t on my bingo card.

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Wizards of the Coast recently revealed a new Secret Lair collection featuring iconic characters and images from Stardew Valley. Sure, Concerned Ape’s farming sim is arguably the most famous cozy game of all time. But it is a cozy game, which makes it a bit of an unexpected addition to a game with deep fantasy lore and complex strategic mechanics. But that’s kind of what Secret Lair is all about, and honestly, the cards look pretty amazing. Better yet, they’re coming out in just a few weeks.

Magic: The Gathering Shows Off Full Lineup of Stardew Valley Secret Lair Cards, Out This Month

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast and Concerned Ape

Wizards of the Coast showed off the full lineup of Stardew Valley cards in a recent blog post. And yes, it includes a special, brand-new design illustrated by none other than Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone, aka Concerned Ape. The release will be called Superdrop of the Moonlight Jellies, and it’s set to release on July 27th. But it won’t come cheap.

The Stardew Valley Secret Lair lineup consists of 3 different sets of cards, with a total of 6 bundles to choose from. Each includes a selection of the brand-new Magic: The Gathering x Stardew Valley cards, with options for Foil or non-foil versions. For the big spenders who’ve had a successful year on the farm, the “Grandpa Would Be Proud” Everything Bundle will get you the entire line, to the tune of $220 USD. That includes both foiled and non-foil versions of every set of cards. There’s also a “Prismatic Shard” bundle that’ll get you the full collection of foils or a “Traveling Card” non-foil bundle if you prefer your cards less shiny.

If you just want to grab a specific set of cards rather than a pricey bundle, that option’s on offer, as well. There are three different sets to choose from, each with a unique theme that showcases specific elements of the pixel art farming sim. The options are:

Welcome to Stardew Valley

Life in Pelican Town

A Flicker in the Deep

Courtesy of Wizards of the Coast and Concerned Ape

As the names suggest, each set highlights different aspects of the game and its lore. The Stardew Valley land card, for instance, will make its appearance in the “Welcome to Stardew Valley” line, as will the Food Token. Meanwhile, you can snag the “Community Center” reskin of the Fountainport card via the “Life in Pelican Town” set. And if you’re here for the Slimes, you’ll want to opt for the more combat-themed “A Flicker in the Deep” set.

Honestly, the world of Stardew fits into Magic: The Gathering better than I thought. While certain cards pay homage to the original pixel art style, others reimagine the world of Stardew Valley with vibrant 3D artwork. I didn’t know I wanted to see Clint hard at work in his forge in three dimensions, but that actually might be one of my favorite cards. As for the Dragon Spirit, well, I’m not quite healed enough from my last venture to the Skull Cavern to fully appreciate that reference.

If you, like me, are a fan of both Stardew Valley and Magic: The Gathering, you can snag this limited release when it drops on July 27th.

Will you try to snag some of these Stardew Valley cards for Magic: The Gathering? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!