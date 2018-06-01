‘Fortnite’ Blitz Showdown LTM Now Live

Good news, Fortnite players, Blitz Showdown is back and bigger than ever! Just like previous Limited Time Modes, Epic Games has made quite a few changes to Blitz in reaction to overwhelming fan feedback, and because of that – battle royale junkies should experience a much smoother experience tailored to expectations.

“We received great suggestions and advice for Solo Showdown over the course of the competitive LTM from players all over the world who participated. The Fortnite team also has a few fun stats to share from the Solo Showdown LTM,” began Epic Games as they outlined what exactly was new with Blitz Showdown V2! But before we get into what’s different, here are a few stats they provided to reflect back on the first runaround:

For the top 100 players, the average eliminations per game was 4.96

Average Solo Showdown match length was 5% longer than regular solo.

The tiebreaker difference between #100 and #101 was seven eliminations.

The European region had the most players in the top 1000.

Teamers were banned from the event and cheaters were permanently banned from Fortnite.

So what’s different, exactly? Epic Games explained, “Blitz Showdown picks up on the pace and speed. Circles will be faster, combat more rapid, and eliminations now factor into the final scores. After 25 games, you will be scored based on each match’s placement and eliminations. And we’ll be rewarding 100 players this time per server region! (NAE and NAW will be counted as one server region.)”

Future updates will focus heavily on testing how well players can survive while constantly taking in feedback on how players are wanting to be challenged, and how they can further test those battle royale skills!

As far as awards go:

1st Place: 20,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 5th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

6th – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

You can see the full rules here.

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. It will also be making its way over onto Android devices, though we still don’t have a confirmed date as of yet. In the meantime, check out this pretty hefty leak that major names are backing up as true regarding an impending Fortnite Nintendo Switch announcement!