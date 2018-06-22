Epic Games Teases Major Fortnite Changes Coming Soon

The team over at Epic Games are constantly, and we mean constantly, making changes to their record-breaking online game Fortnite. From new events, to balance changes – even those goofy cosmetic items that bounce around daily. It’s one of the many reasons why the battle royale game blew up in popularity – the developers listen. They are also known for being incredibly transparent with their player base, which is evident in their most recent blog post.

“Fortnite is constantly evolving,” Epic Games began in their outline of coming changes. “Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new.”

They discussed the importance of strategy and variation available to players when vying for that Victory Royale. After all, how fun could a game like this be if there were only one way to play?

“It’s important to support a variety of late game strategies, that don’t boil down to “just build lol”. We strongly believe that the evolution of Fortnite supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay. Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”

So what’s happening now and in the immediate future? “We have made a few changes recently — and will continue to make more — to give you options to counter other players in combat, especially in the late game.” They added, “We are exploring changes to weapon balance and resource economy, like e.g. resource caps.”

But this is only the beginning, according to the developer team. There is much to be done because despite its wild success, the game still is in Early Access phase! “You should be able to find Victory Royales through multiple strategies. Shotguns should be strong, but other weapons have room to grow. Not every encounter should have to end in a build-off. We want to empower you to showcase your skill, strategy, and tactics in all variety of ways. We’ll be exploring these changes over the next few weeks – we’re excited to hear your thoughts and encourage you to participate in discussions on our various social channels.”

