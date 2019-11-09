New Fortnite Leak Possibly Reveals The Game’s Next Two Weapons

A new Fortnite leak has surfaced that reveals that not only is Epic Games getting ready to add a brand-new weapon to the game, but it’s getting to bring back an older weapon that’s been sitting in the vault for awhile. As you may know, earlier this year the Machine Pistol — a machine gun, pistol hybrid — first leaked, but was oddly never added to the game. That said, it looks like that’s changing soon. In fact, it looks like it’s going to be the game’s next weapon, if the files of a recent balance update are indicative of anything.

So, what’;s the evidence? Well, the pistol recently got a nerf. That’s right. A gun not even in the game got a nerf, which can only mean one thing really: Epic Games is messing around with trying to balance it before adding it into the game for everyone. In other words, it’s already in the game, just not in the consumer build. However, Epic Games wouldn’t be nerfing the weapon if it was getting poised to add it to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More changes that i found, some pistols were slightly nerfed, and this *UNRELEASED* weapon was nerfed too: Old Damage: 20, 21, 22

New Damage: 15, 16, 17 Fire Rate & Spread: 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25, 14 & 0.25 pic.twitter.com/Hh7Avr8Bvi — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 8, 2019

Interestingly, the Scoped AR looks like it’s getting ready to make a comeback as well. Epic Games has also been messing around with the gun, and recently gave it a nerf. In fact, it looks like not only is it coming back, but coming back in additional variants.

Scoped AR could be making a Return with more rarities..?

I found these changes, additions & nerfs from between 10.40, 11.0 & 11.10! (some could be sliiiightly wrong..) pic.twitter.com/bGsbroqxTK — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) November 8, 2019

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.