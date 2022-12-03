Fortnite Chapter 4 Map Revealed

The Fortnite Chapter 4 map has been revealed in the new Season 3 Finale Event/Season 4 teaser, or at least the cinematic version of the map has been revealed. What it looks like in-game or how it looks in the map screen, remains to be seen, but we should get media on both of these things soon. In the meantime, if you didn't see the teaser trailer -- which confirmed some collabs coming during Season 4 for Hulk, Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher), and Doomslayer (DOOM) -- and thus didn't see the map, you can check it out below.

As you can see, the map has a winter and fall theme with very little green. There also appears to be minimal water to the map and not a ton of flat land either. There appear to be lots of hills and mountains, which is great news for snipers. That said, it's possible these things will change when the map in-game is revealed because right now there are hardly any buildings or points of interest to the map, which suggests this isn't a final version and is just meant to broadly represent what the map will look like for the purpose of the trailer. This has been the case in the past so it's safe to assume it's the case here as well.

When the in-game version of the map is revealed, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, there's a chance this is all Fortnite players will be getting today and possibly this weekend.

Fortnite is available -- for free as a free-to-play game -- via mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.