Fortnite Leak Teases Addition of Chris Hemsworth Character

Hot off the heels of adding a new skin to Fortnite based on a Ryan Reynolds character, it looks like a skin based on a character associated with actor Chris Hemsworth could soon be slated to join the battle royale game. Specifically, that character in question is Tyler Rake, from the 2020 film Extraction, which starred Hemsworth as the main character. While Epic Games has yet to announce this skin associated with Rake for Fortnite, a number of reliable leaks have suggested that it's only a matter of time until the cosmetic makes its way into the in-game store.

The way in which this Hemsworth-related skin for Fortnite leaked in the first place is thanks to a recent update that went live for the game. After this new Fortnite patch went up, as expected, many began to pour through the new in-game files to see if any secrets were tucked away. In the process, a new character model for a skin that was titled "Dusty" was discovered.

The skin model for a currently unknown skin can be found in the Free Guy files! The codename for this skin is "Dusty".. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6Wyky4kyoC — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 13, 2021

Initially, fans weren't sure what this "Dusty" skin could be associated with. However, after digging a bit deeper, some realized that the character model resembles Tyler Rake from Extraction in nearly every way. And if there was a smoking gun with this entire situation, well, Fortnite lead developer Donald Mustard tweeted last year that Rake should come to the game at some point. And while it took a bit to happen, it looks like that move should finally be coming to fruition in the near future.

The encrypted skin will most likely be a collab with the movie "Extraction"!! (Thanks to @IX_Prod, @Sharp_3D & @gameshed_ for letting me know!) pic.twitter.com/J3P6kXOVXX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 13, 2021

At this point in time, it remains uncertain when this Tyler Rake skin could end up coming to Fortnite. Given that this character model has already been added to the game, though, it seems like a release could be soon. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop regarding any new developments with this situation here on ComicBook.com as we move forward.