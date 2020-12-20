Fortnite Brings Back Controversial Feature With a Twist

✖

Fortnite Season 5, right in time for Christmas, has brought back a controversial feature, and right now it's unclear why or how long it will be back for. If you haven't picked up the battle royale game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile devices the past day or two, Epic Games added planes back to the game, though with a controversial twist that players aren't in love with.

Planes themselves are quite controversial. The last time they were in the game, before the launch of Chapter Two, some players loved them and have been anticipating their possible return, but many players hated them and were hoping they would be gone for good. That said, they are back, but with a tweak that has made them divisive among players happy to see them return in the first place.

Over on Twitter, prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker, FortTory, not only revealed planes in action but revealed that they now have fuel tanks, bringing a whole new dynamic to using them. Last time they were implemented, they didn't have fuel tanks, so it's unclear why Epic Games made this change, but again, it's also unclear why planes are back in the first place. The answer to the former question may be to ensure they aren't around in the final circle, which was a big criticism about their previous implementation, however, this is just speculation for now.

They are back... 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YxnKLGgn6E — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 18, 2020

As alluded to, the return of planes once again has the Fortnite community divided. Some players aren't happy to see them back, while others are, though a portion of these players are disappointed they now have a fuel tank.

Why do planes have a fuel tank now? Never needed to gas up helicopters or boats. 🤦‍♂️ #fortnite #fortniteplanes pic.twitter.com/mqpgN3OuLs — SlyngBlayd (@slyng_blayd) December 19, 2020

The planes in fortnite feel different, it has fuel like cars and it just feels smaller

I'm still very happy that it's back but just feels weird :/ — eeveewings🦉 (@eeveewings) December 18, 2020

Really!!! FFS can you spoil the game anymore first it's the charge shot guns then it's bazooka in team rumble now airplanes are back — Silky (@Silky09444782) December 18, 2020

