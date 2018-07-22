Fortnite Is Adding Another SMG

Another SMG is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale with the Compact SMG being added soon.

The game’s “Coming Soon” teasers that show up in-game and preview what’s to come now show that the Compact SMG is not far from being added to Fortnite. Found in two different variants, the image of the preview shared to Reddit shows what’s to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Epic and Legendary rarity SMG that exceles [sic] at close quarters combat,” the description of the Compact SMG says with Epic Games saying “Oops” about that small typo.

The gun that resembles a P90 adds to what many are calling the SMG meta that’s fueled by this new gun as well as another recently-added SMG coupled with the appreciation for the guns that players already had. At least one Save the World player who used a similar gun in that mode anecdotally said that the SMG is even better when fired from the hip as opposed to aiming, but that could change once it’s added to Battle Royale as some guns sometimes are.

A release timeframe for the gun wasn’t mentioned, but these “Coming Soon” announcements usually preview what’s to come in the game’s next update. That means that the Compact SMG should be out on Tuesday to give players a fast fire rate and plenty of ammo to use against opponents.

The addition of the Compact SMG comes shortly after Epic Games added the Submachine Gun to Fortnite Battle Royale, a gun that came in different rarities than the new one. Details of that gun seen below were shared in the game’s most recent set of update notes that previewed the weapon that’s now available in the game.

Submachine Gun Added

Available in Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants. 19-21 base damage.

Uses Light Ammo.

30 round capacity.

Can be found in floor loot and chests.

The Submachine Gun wasn’t added without making room for it first though with another weapon going into the vault. Epic Games retired the Tactical SMG when the gun was recently added, so while the number of SMGs in Fortnite stayed the same in the last patch, it looks like there will be one more member of the SMG family unless Epic Games decides to vault something with the release of this gun.

Fortnite’s Compact SMG is expected to be added this week, so look for the full notes like the one above when it’s out to see exactly what it can do.