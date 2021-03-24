Fortnite Crew's April Skin Revealed

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has revealed the upcoming April 2021 Fortnite Crew Pack, the group of goodies made available to those participating in the monthly subscription service. This time around, it is Lynx's sister, Alli, that subscribers will be able to get in addition to the Squee Back Bling, Skellyfish Pickaxe, Cat's Paw Wrap, and the Catwalk Loading Screen. While it doesn't really play with the "primal" theme of the current season, it's still a nice-looking batch of stuff.

Fortnite Crew, if you are somehow not already familiar, is the monthly subscription service that Epic Games offers that was first revealed back in November 2020. The subscription costs $11.99 per month, and subscribers receive a full monthly Crew Pack (like the stuff mentioned above) which includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe themed appropriately to the month's skin. Additionally, Fortnite Crew grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to the current Battle Pass.

Lynx might be the one who starts fights, but her sister has always finished them. From the catwalk to the Island, Alli struts with style into the Fortnite Crew on April 1st.https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/k8DK6LAbNV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 24, 2021

The new Alli skin and other related gear are set to arrive as part of the new Fortnite Crew Pack on March 31st at 8PM ET/5PM PT. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 6 and is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 6 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

