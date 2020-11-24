Fortnite Reveals New Monthly Subscription

✖

After recently surveying players about the possibility of a monthly subscription, it appears that Fortnite developer Epic Games got positive feedback as it has just announced a new monthly subscription called Fortnite Crew. The new monthly subscription is set to launch on December 2nd alongside the beginning of Chapter 2 - Season 5 and includes a whole bunch of goodies.

For $11.99 a month, players will get the current season's Battle Pass, 1,000 bonus V-Bucks every month, and a monthly outfit bundle. If you already own the season's Battle Pass when you first sign up, the game will grant 950 V-Bucks back to your account, and even if your subscription ends before the season is over, you will continue to own the Battle Pass for that season.

Join the Fortnite Crew for access to the current season's Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks each month, and monthly outfit bundles. Details on the new optional monthly subscription: https://t.co/MQNgffsx5r pic.twitter.com/wi4fzkSgtJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 24, 2020

The first monthly outfit bundle is Empress of the Cosmos: Galaxia. You can take a look at her skin, Cosmic Llamacorn Pickaxe, and Fractured World Back Bling above. In the future, Epic Games intends to reveal the next monthly outfit bundle before the month is out, so expect to see whatever's coming in January 2021 around the end of December.

Fortnite Crew subscriptions will be available from the in-game Item Shop or Battle Pass screen beginning December 2nd. Fortnite itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. The upcoming Galactus event is set to take place on December 1st at 4PM ET/1PM PT. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

