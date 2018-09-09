Fortnite Cube Destination Potentially Leaked

It’s almost time for the start of Season 6 in Fortnite, yet one of Season 5’s biggest mysteries has yet to be solved. What the heck is this cube? And where the heck is it going?

Previously, it looked like we would have to wait until the end of the season to get the answer to at least one of these questions, but now, a new leak, has potentially answered where the mystery cube is heading.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s right, it appears Fortnite mobile fans have deduced where the purple cube is going to end up, and where it’s going to get there.

So, where’s it going? Well, according to one Reddit user, the grass that the cube imprints on is unique, and when you turn the game’s visual settings to low, you can see the other few places with this said grass, which in turn reveals where the cube will go next.

Members of /r/FortniteBR (//t.co/8ZWuIEYi16) have figured out where the cube is headed by looking for patches of grass at low settings on mobile, revealing the following upcoming rune locations: pic.twitter.com/n8Yl7ImprO — Fortnite Battle Royale News (@FortniteBR) September 5, 2018

Now, as always, it’s important to take all rumors, leaks, theories, reports, speculation, etc., with a grain of salt. There’s a decent chance this specific hypothesis is correct, but we won’t know for sure until we see a little bit more of where the cube is heading next.

And while this may answer the question of where the cube is going, it doesn’t answer the question of what it will do. At the moment, one of the most believed theories is that it will turn Loot Lake into a giant lava pit featuring an active volcano.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, leaks, rumors, and information on the game, be sure to check out previous coverage of it by clicking here.