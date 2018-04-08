Fortnite Dark Vanguard Outfit and Space Shuttle Gliders Now Available

Another day, another new Fortnite skin to lose all your V-Bucks on. But of course Epic Games can’t just stop at a new skin. No, it needs you spending all of your V-Bucks, even the ones you were saving to send your kid to college with. So, in addition to a new skin, it also released two new gliders.

If you’re wallet has made it this far, you might want to close its eyes, the new skin and glider added: the Dark Vanguard Skin and its accompanying space shuttle gliders.

Like previous premium skins, Dark Vanguard will cost you 2,000 hard-earned V-Bucks, while the gliders will come in at 1,200 a pop, for a grand-total of 4,400 more V-Bucks then I currently have.

You can check out the skin and gliders below, courtesy of FortniteIntel:

Featured Fortnite Battle Royale Cosmetics for Apr 8th, 2018 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/FUR6qS8A9H — FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) April 8, 2018

As with anything, the Internet had mixed reactions to the new additions, pointing out the expensive price-tags, the gameplay implications, and of course confirming Dark Vanguard is indeed, lit.

That skin doesn’t look worth $25 — Ryan Lugo (@MrCheeseCakeFTW) April 8, 2018

$12 for a glider.. — yuh (@GenjiUchiha7) April 8, 2018

Looks cool but too bright and will probably give you away more — lil’ Cheesy breadstick (@KyleSchultzboss) April 8, 2018

As lil’ Cheesy breadstick points out (never thought I would write that in my life), the issue with the Dark Vanguard is the same issue with the Dark Voyager, it makes you stick out like a elephant in a birds nest. And you know what skin doesn’t do that? Vanilla skin. And that’s why I’m vanilla skin till’ death, baby.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also poised to hit Android devices sometime in the near future.

In other recent and related news, bug fixes and general tweaks have been outlined for the game’s upcoming patch, and a petition to ban the “brainwashing” game has emerged, because that is the world we live in these day.

Oh, and there’s this new video where four Bush Wookies are running from the storm all firing rockets at a structure ahead. It may be the best video of all time.