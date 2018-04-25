Fortnite Sends Out Emergency Broadcast, Players Brace for Tilted Towers Destruction

The Fortnite meteor Tilted Towers conspiracy is starting to reach a boiling point, and we could very well see the destruction of the game’s most popular landing spot today! Yesterday, we showed you a new area in the game that appeared after the update, with a mysterious sign indicating that something big was going to happen today. Today, players are seeing a new emergency broadcast of sorts plastered to all of the screens across the Fortnite Battle Royale map! Check this out:

The TV’s across the Fortnite map are now LIVE, emitting a weird repeated noise + showing a Llama on screen! 😱 pic.twitter.com/s5GzbmXrjp — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) April 25, 2018

You’ll remember that the TV screens across the Battle Royale map used to be inactive. They were basically props. Now they have that startling, bright image of the llama, and they’re emitting what is very clearly an emergency broadcast tone. It could be that EPIC Games just wanted to add a little flair to this in-game prop, but we think something is happening.

Shortly after players started noticing the emergency broadcast, the official Fortnite Twitter account uploaded the same image:

At the time of writing, that image is less than an hour old. When considered alongside the evidence we presented yesterday, we no longer think that it’s far-fetched to think that Tilted Towers could be going down today — or at least very soon!

In case you missed our report, we’ll get you guys caught up really quickly. Following yesterday’s big 3.6 update, players noticed an entirely new area on top of one of the buildings in Tilted Towers. There is a “viewing area” of sorts set up there, with chairs, couches, and signs. People seem to be waiting on something.

One of the signs shows the Tilted Towers skyline with a heart around it. Another sign clearly depicts a meteor speeding downward. A third sign has the word “Today” crossed out, and replaced with the word “Tomorrow.” This was all discovered yesterday, which led players to believe that the meteor may finally crash into Tilted Towers today. Now, we have all of this emergency broadcast nonsense going on. Is it all a coincidence, or something more?

What do you guys think? Are we actually witnessing the beginning of the end for Tilted Towers? Is EPIC Games about to bring down epic destruction upon our favorite spot on the map? Are they just trolling us? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

(via FortniteIntel)