Dragon Ball’s Xenoverse 2 Finale Pays Touching Tribute to Akira Toriyama

One of the biggest anime video games of all time is easily Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, which has continued to release a steady stream of new content for almost a decade following its initial release. Thanks to the massive multiplayer online role-playing game injecting a steady stream of beloved shonen heroes and villains, while introducing new elements to Dragon Ball lore, the Bandai Namco production has celebrated serious longevity. However, all good things must come to an end, as Xenoverse 2 is preparing to wrap. Luckily, before it ends, the game is honoring the greatest of all time who created Son Goku and the Z-Fighters.

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For those who don’t know, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will release its final DLC chapter, “Future Saga Chapter 4,” which will finally see the Time Patrol take on the villainous scientist Fuu one last time. Releasing on July 8th later this week, the “Future Saga” won’t just assemble all the heroes and villains for a world-shattering battle royale; it will also introduce a wild new transformation into the mix for Goku. Son will achieve a new powerful transformation dubbed “Ultra Supervillain, Quelled,” adding the form that has become a mainstay of the Xenoverse franchise. Normally, the villains of the series have managed to implement the “Supervillain” transformation, though it seems that Goku is getting the chance this time around. In a heart-wrenching final piece of art, the multiplayer game has recreated the final cover of the Dragon Ball Z manga, wishing a fond farewell to players in the process.

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The Future of Xenoverse

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For those who might need a refresher on everything Xenoverse, the game franchise takes place in a world where countless Dragon Ball timelines smash together. What this, effectively, means is that any hero and/or villain can appear as the player creates their own original character to fix the timeline. The Time Patrol has, ever since the game series emerged, become a big part of the shonen franchise, even gaining its own anime series via Super Dragon Ball Heroes. While the universe might not be seen as standing toe-to-toe with the original series, Heroes gave fans plenty of “fan service” that they otherwise might have never seen, such as pitting Super Saiyan Blue Goku against Super Saiyan 4 Goku.

Luckily, while the sun is finally setting on Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, fans of the franchise have another entry arriving next year. Originally billed as “Age 1000,” Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 confirmed that it would arrive in 2027, continuing the popular franchise in a new way. At present, it’s anyone’s guess if the Time Patrol will play a role in the upcoming video game, though Xenoverse enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on what is to come.

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