Fortnite Finally Disables Game’s Most Unpopular Weapon

Epic Games has confirmed that it has removed the Grenade from Fortnite, or more specifically, it’s free-to-play battle royale portion on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. However, it appears the removal is only temporary until the developer fixes an issue with the overpowered and overused weapon.

The confirmation comes way of Twitter, which also leaked a slab of new Deadpool content coming to the game soon. However, this time the information doesn’t come from a leaker, but Epic Games itself. Unfortunately, the Fortnite makers don’t divulge any more information. In other words, it’s unclear what the issue is, how long the weapon will be disabled, or what changes are being made to it.

As for the most former, it probably involves a glitch players were spamming that allowed them to throw multiple grenades at once. As you will know if you play the game, the weapon has completely disrupted the meta. Meanwhile, sometimes when a weapon is disabled, it’s out for awhile. However, other times it only takes a day or two for adjustments to be made. As for the changes themselves, Epic Games will likely disclose this information when the Grenade is added back into the title.

Due to an issue, the Grenade has been temporarily disabled in Battle Royale. We’ll provide an update when the Grenade has been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/Ho9fer0bXh — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 31, 2020

As you would expect, the bulk of Fortnite players are happy to see it go. Not only was the Grenade disrupting the meta, but it was simply dampening the overall experience.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.