Fortnite Family Guy Skins Teased In Epic Games Stream

During an official Epic Games stream about Unreal Engine 5, a fan spotted a reference to Family Guy characters possibly coming to Fortnite. Epic Games is no stranger to strange crossovers for Fortnite. Over the years, the developer has built significant relationships with all kinds of big players in and outside of the gaming industry. Not only has this led to skin packs for movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it also led to acclaimed director Christopher Nolan showing some of his films inside of the game during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. With all of that said, Fortnite could possibly be teasing its strangest crossover to date.

During a stream for Epic Games’ new Unreal Engine 5, a bunch of games were shown off and discussed, but Fortnite was one of the most notable. Amidst a section talking about the beloved battle royale game, Twitter user @polaqwym spotted a mention of Family Guy on an employee’s computer. It’s pretty blurry, but upon close inspection, it’s hard to mistake it as anything other than the long-running animated adult comedy series. Of course, Family Guy has reportedly been used to troll data miners in the past. Epic Games reportedly put in a Family Guy file into the game for data miners to find, but it was ultimately a ruse. It’s entirely possible this is a continuation of this gag, but given all of the IP that has crossed over with Fortnite, it’s hard to rule anything out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

IN ONE OF THE FORTNITE CLIPS THEY SHOWED IN THE UNREAL ENGINE 5 STREAM YOU CAN SEE A FOLDER CALLED FAMILY GUY AND DOOM IN THE CINEMATIC SEQUENCE



LMAO? pic.twitter.com/XgX1NsP2aH — polaq (@polaqwym) April 5, 2022

If this does become a long-running bit between Epic Games and fans, it seems likely that Family Guy would make an appearance in Fortnite some day. Whether that’s through the inclusion of characters like Peter Griffin or something much larger remains to be seen. The likes of Rick and Morty have already joined Fortnite, so it’s not like characters from adult cartoons are off the table for Epic Games, despite the game largely being for all ages.

Do you want to see a Family Guy cross-over in Fortnite? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.