Fortnite to Host Free Screening of a Christopher Nolan Film This Summer

Following the world premiere of the trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet in the video game Fortnite, it was confirmed that the director is bringing one of his movies into the game for a screening for fans to watch and enjoy. None other than Geoff Keighley was on hand during the event speaking with Tenet star John David Washington, and made the announcement himself. It's unclear which of Nolan's movies will be the film shown but the virtual screening will take place later this summer for Fortnite players. Like the Tenet trailer itself, the film screening will seemingly take place in the new Party Royale mode.

Though unconfirmed it's possible that this free screening of a Nolan movie could take place on July 17, the intended release date for Tenet. Despite Nolan and Warner Bros. sticking to their guns previously and maintaining that late-summer release date for the film, the latest trailer and the film's social media accounts have been scrubbed of any indication of July 17 as its release date. As a difference maker for fans that were looking forward to the movie it seems likely that Nolan's Fortnite screening could take place on that date if Tenet itself is forced to delay.

Ever the champion of theatrical exhibition, it was quite a surprise to many that Nolan would want the new trailer for his film released on a video game platform. However it was confirmed by Epic Games' worldwide Creative Director Donald Mustard that the entire thing was Nolan's idea! "The idea of debuting the TENET trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan," Mustard tweeted. "We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATER and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now - but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!"

Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere - Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full length free screening for fans! pic.twitter.com/ZzmqvhYlpW — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 22, 2020

Nolan has been a fan-favorite filmmaker for almost two decades now after the release of his second movie Memento turned him into a cult director. He went on to the big leagues soon after though, delivering films like The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar, and Dunkirk into theaters to critical acclaim and box office records. Which of these films will be the movie shown in Fortnite remains to be seen, but any of them will no doubt make for a great time in the game.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.